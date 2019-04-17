Watch Live: Mueller Report Released on Easter Eve, As Muslims Celebrate Notre Dame's Destruction

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Dems eagerly pin their hopes on the FBI Special Counsel’s report into Trump-Russia connections after a summary from Attorney General William Barr found no collusion. Meanwhile, the debate rages as fake news media continues to deny Muslims celebrated the Notre Dame fire. And Alex Jones gives a special report on President Trump preparing to hand the Internet over to the UN, as free speech continues to be systematically dismantled. Guests Nick Begich, Leo Zagami and heavyweight boxer David “Nino” Rodriguez join the show today. Tune in from 11AM to 3PM CT.

Tune in at infowars.com/show.


