Watch Live: Mueller Testifies, Plus 3 Year Anniversary Of Hillary's Emails

On this live, Wednesday broadcast, David Knight will provide updates on the Mueller testimony as the former FBI Director sits before Congress.

Don’t forget to share this censored transmission being suppressed by social media giants who are destroying the First Amendment.

Watch Mueller’s live testimony below:


Check out The David Knight Show Telegram:




