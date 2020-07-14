Lockdown 2.0 Is Here: Texas to Follow California Shutdown Within Days - Tuesday Live

Image Credits: torwai / Getty.

Roger Stone joins us in the second hour to reveal hidden secrets of the Deep State they don’t want you to know – and that’s why he was under a gag order. But now he breaks his silence:


Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:

Watch Live: National Suicide & The Modern Musket Debate

Don’t forget to share this censored broadcast!

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, your host will expose the latest unconstitutional measures being imposed by around the country in the name of “wave two” of the coronavirus.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

President Trump Must Shut Down Child Sex Trafficking to Defeat the Deep State: Watch Live

President Trump Must Shut Down Child Sex Trafficking to Defeat the Deep State: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments
EXPOSING Neo-Marxist Roots Of Black Lives Matter

EXPOSING Neo-Marxist Roots Of Black Lives Matter

Special Reports
Comments

The Trump Dictator Hoax

Special Reports
Comments

The Truth Behind The Mask

Special Reports
Comments

Ghislaine Maxwell Panics Elites

Special Reports
Comments

Comments