Lockdown 2.0 Is Here: Texas to Follow California Shutdown Within Days - Tuesday Live

Roger Stone joins us in the second hour to reveal hidden secrets of the Deep State they don’t want you to know – and that’s why he was under a gag order. But now he breaks his silence:



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



Watch Live: National Suicide & The Modern Musket Debate

Don’t forget to share this censored broadcast!

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, your host will expose the latest unconstitutional measures being imposed by around the country in the name of “wave two” of the coronavirus.

Watch Live: National Suicide, Collective & Individual – The Modern Musket Debate https://t.co/QUfpmPSsmC — David Knight (@libertytarian) July 14, 2020

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!