Watch Live: "Nationalism" Is A Betrayal Of Patriotism: Macron Goes Full Orwell To Fight Trump

President Trump lashed out at world leaders after returning from his trip to France.

POTUS made it clear that America will no longer provide military protection to countries who simultaneously rip us off with poor trade deals.

Trump’s comments come one day after French President Manuel Macron criticized the “America First” mindset and pushed for a European army.

Just returned from France where much was accomplished in my meetings with World Leaders. Never easy bringing up the fact that the U.S. must be treated fairly, which it hasn’t, on both Military and Trade. We pay for LARGE portions of other countries military protection,…….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

…..hundreds of billions of dollars, for the great privilege of losing hundreds of billions of dollars with these same countries on trade. I told them that this situation cannot continue – It is, and always has been, ridiculously unfair to the United States. Massive amounts….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018