On this Wednesday edition of The David Knight Show you’ll receive the latest updates on COVID-19, the Democrat presidential race and more.
Also, how far will the American government go to fight the virus and will 5G play a role in surveillance?
Don’t forget to follow David Knight on Telegram:
Watch Live: NeoMarxism – U.S. Follows Mao's "Great Leap Forward" Into Starvation https://t.co/BSHC0TlEva
— David Knight (@libertytarian) March 18, 2020
Today's Show LIVE 9AM EASTERN
👉NeoMarxism: US Follows Mao's "Great Leap Forward" into Starvation
👉Who, not #WHO, tested the #TestingForCovid19?
👉How does this all feed
into #5G #SmartCity #SurveillanceNation
👉#Zoonotic & other #Pandemic myths
👉Jon Rappoport joins
— David Knight (@libertytarian) March 18, 2020
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!