Watch Live: New Documents Prove Mike Flynn Was Setup By Mueller And The FBI

Image Credits: James Mattis / Flickr.

New evidence surfaces suggesting Gen. Mike Flynn was set up to fail by the Mueller probe. And the left fulfills sick pedophiliac fantasies as an 11-year-old “drag kid” dances on stage for money at a gay club in NYC. The Gateway Pundit author Cristina Laila joins the show today — tune in to the Wednesday edition of War Room!

Watch on Facebook


Related Articles

Why Is Mueller's Obstruction Of Justice Going Un-Prosecuted?

Why Is Mueller’s Obstruction Of Justice Going Un-Prosecuted?

U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul: Government Shouldn't Be Kept Open To "Keep Spending Money Like There's No Tomorrow"

Rand Paul: Government Shouldn’t Be Kept Open To “Keep Spending Money Like There’s No Tomorrow”

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat NY State Senator Tells Twitter User to Kill Herself, Twitter Gives Him a Free Pass

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson Stands Strong: ‘We’re Not Intimidated, We’ll Continue to Tell The Truth’

U.S. News
comments

Democrat Reps., Lawyers Escort Caravan Migrants Across the Border

U.S. News
comments

Comments