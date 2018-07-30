RED ALERT: Deep State Censorship Crackdown Continues

A previously undisclosed TSA program called “Quiet Skies” put certain passengers under surveillance even when they were never suspected of a crime, not under investigation or are not on any terrorist watch list.


