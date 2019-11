Millie Weaver is joined by a Kentucky election whistleblower who breaks down how the Democrats stole the gubernatorial election from Republican candidate Matt Bevin.

***LIVE*** New Whistleblower Leak – Documents Show Kentucky Election Was Rigged! https://t.co/gLcV6qsPLm via @YouTube — Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) November 10, 2019

“By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!”