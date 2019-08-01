Watch Live: New York Fire Commissioners Demand New 9-11 Investigation

Infowars’ David Knight Show is live on this Thursday transmission to provide updates on the aftermath of the Democrat debates, the call for a new investigation into 9-11 and much more.
Fire commissioners in New York City are calling for another 9-11 investigation, citing, “overwhelming evidence” of “pre-planted explosives…caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings.”
Watch Live: New York Fire Commissioners Demand New Investigation https://t.co/I4paSwpjTh
— David Knight (@libertytarian) August 1, 2019