The missing texts called for physical harm against the president among other “frightening” communications. What’s more, we discover more about the FBI secret society as former CIA agent Philip Mudd was quoted saying “the government’s gonna kill” Trump! Across the world a not-so-secret society is gathering. Fortunately, we have Infowars correspondent Dan Lyman joining us live from Davos to discuss sinister activities he’s found outside the meeting.

Senator Chuck Schumer has withdrawn his offer to provide $1.6 billion in funding for Trump’s border wall, making it unlikely for an agreement to come anytime soon. Also, politicians who have seen the texts between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page say they reveal corruption at the highest levels of the agency.