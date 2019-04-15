Watch Live: Norte Dame Cathedral Burning to the Ground is France’s 9/11

Image Credits: Chesnot/Getty Images.

Could the burning of the iconic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris be terrorism? Or is it simply a metaphor for the fall of France? Tune in to War Room for more developments of the historic church’s fate.

Tune in live at infowars.com/show.


