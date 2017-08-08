Watch Live: North Korea Threatens to Strike Guam As Trump Warns of 'Fire & Fury'
Infowars’ Owen Shroyer breaks down the day’s biggest news stories including the latest on the escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

READ: Trump: North Korea Threats ‘Will Be Met with Fire and Fury’

Watch LIVE: Trump Warns North Korea: U.S Ready To Respond With…

Watch LIVE: Trump Warns North Korea: U.S Ready To Respond With 'Fire & Fury'Article: https://www.infowars.com/trump-north-korean-threats-will-be-met-with-fire-and-fury/

Posted by Alex Jones on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Bombshell Exclusive: Intelligence Agency Caught McMaster Briefing Soros on White House Takeover

Comments