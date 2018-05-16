Breaking Live: FOX News Confirms Obama And Hillary Knowingly Armed Al-Qaeda

Tuesday, North Korea threatened to cancel the upcoming meeting with President Trump, but Senator Rand Paul says negotiations should go ahead unhindered.
In economic news, the U.S. dollar is bouncing back as it just hit a 5-month high.
Also, internet censorship continues with Paul Joseph Watson’s latest video critiquing Childish Gambino’s This Is America song was restricted by YouTube.
See The Censored Childish Gambino Music Video Blocked By YouTube! https://t.co/GUyGqMDdGr
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 16, 2018