Watch Live Now: NWO on Verge of Collapse, French Generals Warn Macron He Faces Arrest for Treason

Image Credits: Yoan Valat / Contributor / Getty.

French police brace for more violent riots as the populist “Yellow Vest” protests enter its fifth weekend. Additionally, French generals have written an open letter accusing President Emmanuel Macron of “treason” for signing a UN pact that would increase migration into Europe while branding criticism of mass migration as hate speech. Also, Dems have threatened to shut down the government “forever” over President Trump’s border wall. Start your weekend informed. And The Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno suffers a vaccine injury. Call and tune in now!


Related Articles

Clinton Foundation Lawyer Storms DC For Roger Stone’s Head As Leading Deputy In Mueller Probe

Clinton Foundation Lawyer Storms DC For Roger Stone’s Head As Leading Deputy In Mueller Probe

U.S. News
Comments
Failing Penthouse Magazine Run By Lesbian Man-Hater Mocks Alex Jones

Failing Penthouse Magazine Run By Lesbian Man-Hater Mocks Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

The Truth About Why Gavin McInnes Was Deplatformed

U.S. News
comments

Video: Pelosi Says She Will Keep “Government Closed Forever” Rather Than Fund Trump’s Wall

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Groups Using Patreon To Fund Violent ‘Insurrection’ Against America – Report

U.S. News
comments

Comments