Watch Live Now: NWO on Verge of Collapse, French Generals Warn Macron He Faces Arrest for Treason

French police brace for more violent riots as the populist “Yellow Vest” protests enter its fifth weekend. Additionally, French generals have written an open letter accusing President Emmanuel Macron of “treason” for signing a UN pact that would increase migration into Europe while branding criticism of mass migration as hate speech. Also, Dems have threatened to shut down the government “forever” over President Trump’s border wall. Start your weekend informed. And The Incredible Hulk Lou Ferrigno suffers a vaccine injury. Call and tune in now!