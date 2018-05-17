Watch Live: One Year Later Mueller Fails To Find Any Collusion

President Trump called out Robert Mueller’s Russian witch-hunt on Twitter again, saying, “Congratulations America, we are now into the second year of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History…and there is still No Collusion and No Obstruction.”

In Second Amendment news, Boulder, Colorado passed a sweeping anti-gun bill Tuesday that bans “assault weapons” and bump stocks.

Also, MSM is lying about President Trump once again, this time claiming he called immigrants “animals,” when Trump was clearly talking about MS-13 gang members.