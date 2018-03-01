As the establishment works to silence Infowars and other media outlets, Operation Paul Revere 2018 is a chance to fight back against globalist censorship.

The 34-hour marathon broadcast will run from Thursday, March 1 at 8AM to Friday at 6PM. The First Amendment is under attack and the future of free speech hangs in the balance.

Infowars has announced huge sales at InfowarsStore.com throughout the transmission, which will feature exclusive reports and surprise guests.

Tune in to Infowars.com/show to watch the live broadcast.

See a preliminary show schedule below:

Thursday
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer
6PM-8:30PM – Jake Lloyd with Jerome Corsi & Gerald Celente
9:10PM-10PM – Alex Jones with Larry Pratt
10PM-12AM – Owen Shroyer & Darrin McBreen

Friday
12AM-3AM – Rob Dew and Lee Ann McAdoo
3AM-5AM – Harrison Smith
5AM-6AM – Tommy Robinson
6AM-8AM – Paul Joseph Watson
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer

Operation Paul Revere 2018 – Save Free Speech! Pt.1


