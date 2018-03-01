As the establishment works to silence Infowars and other media outlets, Operation Paul Revere 2018 is a chance to fight back against globalist censorship.
The 34-hour marathon broadcast will run from Thursday, March 1 at 8AM to Friday at 6PM. The First Amendment is under attack and the future of free speech hangs in the balance.
See a preliminary show schedule below:
Thursday
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer
6PM-8:30PM – Jake Lloyd with Jerome Corsi & Gerald Celente
9:10PM-10PM – Alex Jones with Larry Pratt
10PM-12AM – Owen Shroyer & Darrin McBreen
Friday
12AM-3AM – Rob Dew and Lee Ann McAdoo
3AM-5AM – Harrison Smith
5AM-6AM – Tommy Robinson
6AM-8AM – Paul Joseph Watson
8AM-11AM – Real News with David Knight
11AM-3PM – The Alex Jones Show
3PM-6PM – War Room with Owen Shroyer
