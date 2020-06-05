Watch Live: Operation Warp Speed - Human Vaccine Guinea Pig Speaks Out

On this Friday edition of The David Knight Show, we will expose the first failure of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

As a vaccination for coronavirus is being rushed, will Americans think twice about taking the injections after the test patients speak out about their adverse reactions?

Watch Live: #OperationWarpSpeed – Human Vaccine Guinea Pig Speaks Out https://t.co/vQ8oIDse2Y — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 5, 2020

Today's News LIVE 9AM EASTERN

➡️America #lockdown not lifted, DAY 81

➡️DAVOS announces World Govt "Great Reset"

➡️Antifa history, tactics — who's pulling the strings?

➡️Fire Police?

➡️Study that dissed #HCQ, pulled as it's exposed as fraud

➡️Human #vaccine guinea pig speaks out — David Knight (@libertytarian) June 5, 2020

