Denizens of Hollywood couldn’t contain their excitement at the prospect of an Oprah 2020 candidacy during the Golden Globes. Moreover, we get to the bottom of Wikileaks promoting and deleting a pirated copy of Wolff’s hatchet piece! Joining us is author Michael Malice, with his insight on the geopolitical happenings of North Korea. The only way to start your week is right here!

After Oprah’s acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Hollywood celebrities and MSM news outlets began calling for her to run for president in 2020. During her speech, Oprah blamed white American men for the recent #MeToo movement and never condemned her friend Harvey Weinstein. Also, Trump prepares to tackle immigration and welfare reform in the first half of 2018.