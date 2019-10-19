Watch Live: Owen Shroyer Launches Tent City Tailgate 2019! Trump Is Innocent!

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer has set up a “Tent City Tailgate” event during Saturday’s Texas Longhorns football game at the University of Texas.

Shroyer will indulge in an “Ask Me Anything” and bring truth about President Trump to the good folks at UT that Democrats don’t want you to hear!

Short on time, but still want to stay informed? The War Room Countdown covers clips from all 3 hours of the broadcast!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: Was Dallas Trump's Biggest Rally Ever?

Watch: Was Dallas Trump’s Biggest Rally Ever?

Special Reports
Comments
Pro-War Protesters Receive Blind Support From Antifa

Pro-War Protesters Receive Blind Support From Antifa

Special Reports
Comments

Breaking! Facebook Allows Infowars Back On Livestream – Watch Now

Special Reports
Comments

Trump Knows The Spirit of Texas is Key to Defeating the Globalists

Special Reports
Comments

Democrats Run Away From Black Man in MAGA Shirt!

Special Reports
Comments

Comments