Watch Live: Owen Shroyer Sets Up Tent City Outside City Hall

On today’s Thursday edition of The War Room, guest host Harrison Smith is joined by Chad Bradford and Turning Point USA’s Tiana Elisara to discuss the dramatic spike in homelessness and crime in Democrat-controlled cities, as Owen Shroyer sets up a cookout right in front of city hall to bring attention to the issue. Tune into the War Room LIVE weekdays from 3-6PM CDT and spread this link!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show


