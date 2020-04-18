Watch: Patriots Gather For 'You Can’t Close America' Rally In Downtown Austin Texas

Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer are at the Texas Capitol covering the “You Can’t Close America” rally attended by hundreds of patriots from all over Texas to petition Austin officials to get the economy rolling again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

