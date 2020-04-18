Watch: Patriots Gather For 'You Can’t Close America' Rally In Downtown Austin Texas

Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer are at the Texas Capitol covering the “You Can’t Close America” rally attended by hundreds of patriots from all over Texas to petition Austin officials to get the economy rolling again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

You Can’t Close America Rally Live In Downtown Austin Texas https://t.co/NHMXH87oDs — America Rising (@AmericaRising7) April 18, 2020

Reopen America protest in Austin, TX. Hundreds in attendance from all over Texas, rallying to reopen the economy. pic.twitter.com/f9eE6TxE6T — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 18, 2020

