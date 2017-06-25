Watch: Patriots Stand Against Political Violence - #RallyForPeace at WH

Watch the Rally Against Political Violence outside the White House:
Speaker List:
Roger Stone
Corey Stewart (R-VA)
Mike Cernovich
Jack Posobiec
Tanya Tay
Cassandra Fairbanks, Big League Politics
Laura Loomer, Rebel Media
Lucian Wintrich, Gateway Pundit
Michael Flynn Jr
Kyle Prescott, Proud Boys
Ali Akbar, Conservative activist
Alicia Powe, WND
Anna Khait, Survivor
It's a beautiful day today here in DC! Come on down to the #RallyForPeace! pic.twitter.com/QLxY9xxmUG
— The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) June 25, 2017
The Rally Against Political Violence is Supported by the US Government under President Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/s4mgDNdUTN
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 22, 2017