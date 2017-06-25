Watch: Patriots Stand Against Political Violence - #RallyForPeace at WH

Watch the Rally Against Political Violence outside the White House:

Speaker List:

Roger Stone

Corey Stewart (R-VA)

Mike Cernovich

Jack Posobiec

Tanya Tay

Cassandra Fairbanks, Big League Politics

Laura Loomer, Rebel Media

Lucian Wintrich, Gateway Pundit

Michael Flynn Jr

Kyle Prescott, Proud Boys

Ali Akbar, Conservative activist

Alicia Powe, WND

Anna Khait, Survivor

It's a beautiful day today here in DC! Come on down to the #RallyForPeace! pic.twitter.com/QLxY9xxmUG — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) June 25, 2017