Former President Obama compares President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler at an Economic Club of Chicago conference. Meanwhile, Democrat Senator Al Franken announces he’ll be resigning in the coming weeks due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Former Navy Seal Matt Bracken joins us to break down Trump’s strategic move to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem. Breitbart editor Aaron Klein also explains why the move represents a campaign promise kept and could bring about lasting peace.

On the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, David Knight reflects on the tragic event and explains the kinds of attacks we are now under. Also, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley slammed Senate Democrats for not looking into Hillary Clinton and Obama’s crimes and only focusing on Trump. Bitcoin continues to rise, surpassing the $15,000 mark Thursday morning.


Student suspended for debating Islamic extremism with Muslim peer in debate club

CNN Admits Trump Has Kept Most of His Promises

