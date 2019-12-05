Watch Live: Persecution Of Matt Shea Proves Tyranny Of Pre-Crime Is Here

Image Credits: Chris Ryan | Getty.

On this Thursday transmission of The David Knight Show, find out why the mainstream media is attacking Rep. Matt Shea (R-Spokane Valley) in an exclusive interview.

Also, Nancy Pelosi asks the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with articles of impeachment, Trump responds with “You better do it fast,” and prepares for political brawl.

