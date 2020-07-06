The Tide Has Turned, The Giant Has Awoken: Learn What's Coming Next - Watch Live!

Tune in to find out what’s in store for humanity, and what path we can pick in this choose-your-own adventure that will affect the future of our species:
Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:
David Knight Show: Petri Dish Masks, A Declaration Of Dependence And Slavery
Watch & Share this broadcast!
Start your week informed with this Monday edition of the David Knight Show. Tune in to The David Knight Show Monday-Friday, 8AM-11AM CT.
Follow David Knight on Telegram:
Also, be sure to get the latest from Knight and his show on Twitter:
Watch Live: Petri Dish Masks, A Decleration Of Dependence And Slavery https://t.co/wniBf7jBQL
— David Knight (@libertytarian) July 6, 2020
Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!