Watch Live: Plandemic Film Team Exclusive Interview

On this Tuesday transmission of The David Knight Show, your host is back! Thanks to Harrison Smith for guest hosting recently. On today’s program, Knight will talk with financial analyst David Martin and filmmaker Mikki Willis from the hit documentary “Plandemic.”

Team Behind Film Exposing Vaccine Agenda Arriving In-Studio

