Watch Live: Politician Calls Masks "Political Theater"

On this Thursday edition of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn about how Democrat politicians really feel when it comes to COVID-19 masks.
Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic state Rep. Wendy Ullman were caught on a hot mic laughing at the idea of wearing masks, calling it “political theater.”
