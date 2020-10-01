Watch Live: Politician Calls Masks "Political Theater"

On this Thursday edition of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn about how Democrat politicians really feel when it comes to COVID-19 masks.

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic state Rep. Wendy Ullman were caught on a hot mic laughing at the idea of wearing masks, calling it “political theater.”

