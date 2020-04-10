MEDICAL TYRANNY: NIH Says All Americans Must Carry Medical ID Cards to Leave Home, Work or Shop

Now it becomes clear that globalists and eugenicists are taking advantage of the coronavirus outbreak to usher in world population control over how you work, shop and travel:



David Knight Show: Politicians Use COVID-19 To Kill The Constitution

Is this novel coronavirus more dangerous than authoritarian government?

On this Friday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll continue covering COVID-19 and the government overreach that has come with it.

From forcing citizens to wear masks in public to shutting down small businesses and enacting curfews, local governments across the country are trampling on the Constitution.

Watch: The David Knight Show – 04/10/2020 https://t.co/Avvji1wet5 — David Knight (@libertytarian) April 10, 2020

