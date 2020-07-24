Watch Live: POTUS Pushes Masks and Vaccinations

Image Credits: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images.

On this Friday edition of The David Knight Show, viewers will learn about Trump’s cancellation of the RNC, his new push for Americans to wear masks and take the COVID vaccine when it comes out, as well as other examples of the president kowtowing to the establishment.

