President Trump is announcing his presidential reelection bid in Orlando, Florida, at 8:00 pm ET before a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters ahead of the Democrat primary debates.

Owen Shroyer provides live commentary of the rally:

Reporter Millie Weaver is also on the ground at Orlando rally:


