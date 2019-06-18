President Trump is announcing his presidential reelection bid in Orlando, Florida, at 8:00 pm ET before a massive crowd of over 20,000 supporters ahead of the Democrat primary debates.
Join me LIVE tonight in Orlando, Florida at 8:00 P.M. Eastern as we kickoff #Trump2020. Enjoy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019
Owen Shroyer provides live commentary of the rally:
Trump Gives Shoutout To CNN At Latest Rally – The Fakest Name In News! https://t.co/zXPN9MS1E4
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 19, 2019
CNN Fully Triggered As Trump Rally Steals Their 5 Viewers https://t.co/mtExZjvrwu
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 19, 2019
Watch Live: President Trump Defeats The Fake Polls With Record Florida Rally https://t.co/3tGcUthCAy
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 19, 2019
Watch Live: Record Setting Trump Rally In Orlando Destroys Fake Polls #TrumpOrlandoRally https://t.co/YHYYrytOOv
— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) June 18, 2019
Reporter Millie Weaver is also on the ground at Orlando rally:
Orlando Trump Rally Interviews with supporters https://t.co/hxtUvurrek
— Millie Weaver (@Millie__Weaver) June 18, 2019