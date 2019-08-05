Watch Live: President Trump Calls Out Federal Reserve As China Devalues Currency To Tank Stock Market

Stocks fell over 700 points Monday as China escalates the trade war against President Trump. Mike Adams, Peter D’Abrosca and Savanah Hernandez join Owen Shroyer on this LIVE Monday, August 5 edition of War Room, weekdays from 3-6pm CT.
China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It’s called “currency manipulation.” Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019
