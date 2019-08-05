Watch Live: President Trump Calls Out Federal Reserve As China Devalues Currency To Tank Stock Market

Stocks fell over 700 points Monday as China escalates the trade war against President Trump. Mike Adams, Peter D’Abrosca and Savanah Hernandez join Owen Shroyer on this LIVE Monday, August 5 edition of War Room, weekdays from 3-6pm CT.

You can also tune in at infowars.com/show.



Related Articles

Trump Supporters Help Clean Up Trash in West Baltimore

Trump Supporters Help Clean Up Trash in West Baltimore

U.S. News
Comments
Was Dayton Mass Shooter Motivated by El Paso Massacre?

Was Dayton Mass Shooter Motivated by El Paso Massacre?

U.S. News
Comments

Mika Brzezinski: Mass Shootings a Political Issue Democrats ‘Could Get Some Traction On’

U.S. News
comments

Many El Pasos and Daytons in Chicago Every Weekend: More than 50 Shot, 6 Killed in Windy City

U.S. News
comments

America’s Mass Shooting Nightmare

U.S. News
comments

Comments