Watch: President Trump Delivers Remarks at CPAC 2019

President Trump gave a speech Saturday at CPAC 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland, outlining his 2020 platform of “America First” and making the case against socialism, fake news, and the extreme Democrat Party.

Trump even called out the Deep State, including former FBI Director James Comey, Hillary Clinton, and her lackeys for attempting to overthrow him since he won the 2016 election.

“Unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bull—,” he told the audience.

