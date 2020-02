President Trump gave a speech Saturday at CPAC 2020 in National Harbor, Maryland, to make the case against socialism, fake news, and the extreme Democrat Party now helmed by the far-left.

52% in the new Rasmussen Poll. 95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!