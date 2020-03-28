Watch: President Trump Delivers Remarks At Naval Station As Hospital Ship Embarks For NYC

President Trump is delivering remarks at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Saturday before seeing off the hospital vessel USNS Comfort which will head to New York City to assist hospitals under strain by the large volume of coronavirus victims.

Trump is also considering an “enforceable quarantine” of New York, New Jersey, and possibly Connecticut as New York City cases soar to nearly 27,000.

“I’m thinking about that right now. We might not have to do it but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine,” Trump told reporters at the White House Saturday. “Short-term, two week on New York, probably New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut.”

Heading to the Great State of Virginia now, will be there shortly. The #USNSComfort is “loaded to the gills” at Naval Station Norfolk, departing for New York City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1ZSUweoX7x — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

