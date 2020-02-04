Watch Live: President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

President Trump delivers his third State of the Union address to the nation from the Capitol Building on the eve of the Senate impeachment vote, where acquittal is expected.

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh and Brexit architect Nigel Farage will reportedly attend, while socialist firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced she would boycott the historic event.

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Report: White House to Issue Executive Order Directing Federal Buildings to be Built in Classical Style

