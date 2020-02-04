Watch Live: President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address

President Trump delivers his third State of the Union address to the nation from the Capitol Building on the eve of the Senate impeachment vote, where acquittal is expected.

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh and Brexit architect Nigel Farage will reportedly attend, while socialist firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) announced she would boycott the historic event.

President @realDonaldTrump will soon deliver his third State of the Union Address! Expect to hear a common-sense vision for our country—the President’s can-do optimism against the Swamp’s baseless pessimism. #SOTU Preview of tonight’s speech: https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/4T4ftqIV28 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2020

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!