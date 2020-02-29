Watch: President Trump Considers Closing Southern Border Over Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump delivered updates on the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak Saturday at the White House.

His address comes after the World Health Organization upgraded the coronavirus risk assessment to its highest level on Friday.

“We are on the highest level of alert or highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and in terms of impact,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program.

“This is a reality check for every government on the planet: Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way and you need to be ready. You have a duty to your citizens, you have a duty to the world to be ready.”

During the briefing, Trump floated the possibility of closing the southern border in response to the spreading pathogen.

Trump last formally addressed the nation over the coronavirus during a White House press conference Wednesday, where he announced that Vice President Mike Pence would lead the administration’s response to the spreading pathogen.

New coronavirus cases – including the first death due to the virus, have been reported in Oregon, Washington, and California, raising fears about a “community spread” of the pathogen.

