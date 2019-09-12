Watch LIVE: Breaking! Andrew McCabe Announces His Impending Indictment

The Department of Justice rejected ex-FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe’s appeal to avoid criminal charges, which paves the way for him to be federally indicted. Leo Zagami and Jai Haze join Owen Shroyer on this worldwide transmission of War Room, LIVE weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

