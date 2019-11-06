Watch Live: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Louisiana

Image Credits: Bryan Woolston/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana, on Wednesday to endorse Republican businessman Eddie Rispone for governor.

Joel Skousen breaks down the illegality of the Trump impeachment proceedings and how action must be taken to ensure victory for Trump in 2020.

