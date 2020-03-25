Watch Live: President Trump Holds Coronavirus Task Force Briefing As Market Rebounds

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images.

President Trump is holding a coronavirus task force briefing led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Wednesday as the markets bounce back in response to the Senate passing the largest bailout bill in the nation’s history.

The Q&A portion of the briefing with the media is likely to be contentious after Trump tweeted Wednesday: “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Florida City Officials Spar Over Coronavirus Emergency Powers

Video: Florida City Officials Spar Over Coronavirus Emergency Powers

Government
Comments
The State Has Seized Many New Powers. It Won't Let Go of Them Easily.

The State Has Seized Many New Powers. It Won’t Let Go of Them Easily.

Government
Comments

COVID Alert! Feds Abolished 2nd Amendment By Proxy In 2007 – Now It’s In Action

Government
comments

Sen. Josh Hawley Calls for International Probe into China’s Coronavirus ‘Cover-Up’

Government
comments

Convict Released Early Due to Coronavirus Storms House, Terrorizes Woman at Knifepoint

Government
comments

Comments