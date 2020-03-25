Watch Live: President Trump Holds Coronavirus Task Force Briefing As Market Rebounds

President Trump is holding a coronavirus task force briefing led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Wednesday as the markets bounce back in response to the Senate passing the largest bailout bill in the nation’s history.

The Q&A portion of the briefing with the media is likely to be contentious after Trump tweeted Wednesday: “The LameStream Media is the dominant force in trying to get me to keep our Country closed as long as possible in the hope that it will be detrimental to my election success. The real people want to get back to work ASAP. We will be stronger than ever before!”

