Watch Live: President Trump Holds 'Homecoming' MAGA Rally in Florida

Image Credits: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a pre-Thanksgiving Make America Great Again rally Tuesday at 7:00 EST in Sunrise, Florida, as a “homecoming” event following his official residency change to the state from New York.

Get DNA Force 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

First look at Jeffrey Epstein inside his ‘Pedophile Island’ lair

First look at Jeffrey Epstein inside his ‘Pedophile Island’ lair

U.S. News
Comments
'We've Been Lied To': Tucker Reports On OPCW Whistleblower Questioning 'Syrian Chemical Attack'

‘We’ve Been Lied To’: Tucker Reports On OPCW Whistleblower Questioning ‘Syrian Chemical Attack’

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Contributor Says Trump’s Praise For ISIS-Killing Conan the Dog Was “Terrifying”

U.S. News
comments

Video: Global LGBT Indoctrination Curriculum Explained

U.S. News
comments

New Amazon Show Features White People Wearing Red MAGA-Style Hats Being Hunted as ‘Nazis’

U.S. News
comments

Comments