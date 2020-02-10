Watch Live: President Trump Holds MAGA Rally In New Hampshire Amid Divided Dem Primary

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday as the 2020 Democrat candidates struggle for power amid their critical first primary vote for the party’s nomination.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire, tonight for a big Rally. Want to shake up the Dems a little bit – they have a really boring deal going on. Still waiting for the Iowa results, votes were fried. Big crowds in Manchester! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020

