President Trump holds a press conference with his coronavirus task force led by Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Monday, where he released new guidelines for the public to follow to reduce the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

In new White House guidance, President Trump recommends Americans avoid gatherings of 10+ people. pic.twitter.com/OwXhmgzDIq — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 16, 2020

