Watch Live: President Trump Hosts MAGA Rally In North Carolina

President Trump is holding a Keep America Great rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, the eve before the Democrat presidential field faces off on Super Tuesday.

There is nothing on Earth quite like a Trump rally pic.twitter.com/0vmRO2jNDb — Jack Posobiec 杰克老师 (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2020

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!