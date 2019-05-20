Watch Live: President Trump Hosts MAGA Rally in Pennsylvania

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

President Trump is hosting a Make America Great Again rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania to remind the battleground state’s voters of his record of low unemployment, higher wages, bringing back the manufacturing sector, taking on China’s predatory trade practices, and freeing the state from globalist regulations, ahead of the 2020 presidential election.


