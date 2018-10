President Trump delivers remarks in Elko, Nevada on Saturday to stump for Sen. Dean Heller, and talk about the migrant caravan currently working its away up Mexico in hopes of reaching the U.S.

Heading to Nevada to help a man who has become a good friend, Senator Dean Heller. He is all about #MAGA and I need his Help and Talent in Washington. Also, Adam Laxalt will be a GREAT GOVERNOR, and has my complete and total Endorsement. Winners Both! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018