Watch Live: President Trump Rejuvenates American Spirit with Epic Fourth of July Celebration

Image Credits: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images.

The president’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington DC proved to be a monumental event that brought people of all political stripes together. Camellia Steele and Tommy Sotomayor join Owen Shroyer on this Friday transmission of War Room, LIVE weekdays 3-6pm CT.

Also tune in at infowars.com/show.



