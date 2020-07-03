Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at Mount Rushmore for Fourth of July Celebration

Image Credits: twitter, @gabrielle_ake.

President Trump is set to speak at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore as leftists call for the national monument to be taken down.

Watch a live feed from Right Side Broadcasting:

Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters are blocking a road up to the event, with reports claiming they are also slashing the tires of motorists headed to the event.

The president will reportedly call out the “left-wing mob” for “totalitarian behavior,” according to Fox News.

“Trump’s speech will be followed by a firework display above the iconic monument in the Black Hills. A reported 7,000 tickets have been distributed for the event, and South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has promised that social distancing guidelines will not be enforced,” reports Fox News.

Watch: Owen Shroyer and Greg Reese cover breaking news that Democrat mobs are blocking entrance to Mount Rushmore.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5effc19e672706002f3fcb2b

Also, check out Alex Jones’ message on how the left is obsessed with starting the second civil war

The next evolution of activated nascent iodine, Survival Shield X-3, is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Virginia Giuffre Ordered to Destroy Files That Contain Names of Epstein Associates

Virginia Giuffre Ordered to Destroy Files That Contain Names of Epstein Associates

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Young Americans Totally Ignorant On What 4th July Represents

Video: Young Americans Totally Ignorant On What 4th July Represents

U.S. News
Comments

Report: Trump Asks For “No More Of Jared’s Woke Sh*t”

U.S. News
comments

National Parks Are Latest Target of Systemic Racism Claim in America

U.S. News
comments

Antifa Member Arrested After Attempting to Topple Jackson Statue Also Reportedly Attacked Jack Posobiec

U.S. News
comments

Comments