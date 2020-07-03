Watch Live: President Trump Speaks at Mount Rushmore for Fourth of July Celebration

President Trump is set to speak at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore as leftists call for the national monument to be taken down.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters are blocking a road up to the event, with reports claiming they are also slashing the tires of motorists headed to the event.

The Mount Rushmore protest is an Antifa/Black Lives Matter protest. pic.twitter.com/xbGopGlbHC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2020

Local sheriff dpt and national guard are forming human shield(elbow to elbow)to stop angry protestors from advancing. Re: Protest at Mt. Rushmore @RSBNetwork pic.twitter.com/r0096FI343 — Liz (@LizWillis_) July 4, 2020

BREAKING: Protesters have slashed the tires on vans and are blocking the road leading to Mt. Rushmore where President Trump is scheduled to speak tonight in honor of the 4th of July pic.twitter.com/gI4WyxQm59 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 3, 2020

The president will reportedly call out the “left-wing mob” for “totalitarian behavior,” according to Fox News.

“Trump’s speech will be followed by a firework display above the iconic monument in the Black Hills. A reported 7,000 tickets have been distributed for the event, and South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has promised that social distancing guidelines will not be enforced,” reports Fox News.

