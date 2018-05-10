Skip to content
Watch: President Trump Speaks at Rally in Elkhart, Indiana
POTUS set to deliver speech at ‘Make America Great Again’ rally
Infowars.com -
May 10, 2018
Comments
Infowars’ Owen Shroyer covers Trump’s Elkhart, Indiana rally and takes calls.
