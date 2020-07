White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing at the White House, outlining President Trump’s Independence Day speech, record stock market gains as the pandemic slows, the high crime spikes in Democrat-controlled cities and law enforcement’s responses to radical leftists attempting to tear down American statues, including Frederick Douglass.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!