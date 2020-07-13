Watch Live: Press Sec McEnany Says Trump Administration Stands With Police, Condemns BLM Violence

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing Monday, announcing that President Trump would hold a pro-police summit later in the day, adding that the Trump administration condemns violence against law enforcement and the far-left groups perpetuating violence against them amid nationwide race riots.

We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Dems Want to Replace Monuments With Nicki Minaj Statues

Dems Want to Replace Monuments With Nicki Minaj Statues

U.S. News
Comments
Ghislaine Maxwell Could Be Bailed Because of Coronavirus

Ghislaine Maxwell Could Be Bailed Because of Coronavirus

U.S. News
Comments

BLM: A Closer Look

U.S. News
comments

‘I Hope Someone Kills Your Whole F***ing Family!’ BLM Radical Shouts at Portland Police

U.S. News
comments

Maxine Waters: Trump And Supporters Ensuring Blacks “Do Not Rise To Any Level Of Influence And Power”

U.S. News
comments

Comments