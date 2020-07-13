Watch Live: Press Sec McEnany Says Trump Administration Stands With Police, Condemns BLM Violence

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing Monday, announcing that President Trump would hold a pro-police summit later in the day, adding that the Trump administration condemns violence against law enforcement and the far-left groups perpetuating violence against them amid nationwide race riots.
LIVE: @PressSec holds a briefing https://t.co/JTE2f5oz7W
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 13, 2020
We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!